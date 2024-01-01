2,000 Croatian kunas to Jamaican dollars

Convert HRK to JMD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = J$22.54 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to JMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

JMD
1 HRK to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High22.571122.5792
Low22.411422.2734
Average22.513422.4350
Change-0.12%1.22%
View full history

1 HRK to JMD stats

The performance of HRK to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 22.5711 and a 30 day low of 22.4114. This means the 30 day average was 22.5134. The change for HRK to JMD was -0.12.

The performance of HRK to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.5792 and a 90 day low of 22.2734. This means the 90 day average was 22.4350. The change for HRK to JMD was 1.22.

Track market ratesView HRK to JMD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.111
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21612.944
1 SGD0.7441.04210.7061.1450.5881.26613.482
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79419.105

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jamaican Dollar
1 HRK22.54470 JMD
5 HRK112.72350 JMD
10 HRK225.44700 JMD
20 HRK450.89400 JMD
50 HRK1,127.23500 JMD
100 HRK2,254.47000 JMD
250 HRK5,636.17500 JMD
500 HRK11,272.35000 JMD
1000 HRK22,544.70000 JMD
2000 HRK45,089.40000 JMD
5000 HRK112,723.50000 JMD
10000 HRK225,447.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 JMD0.04436 HRK
5 JMD0.22178 HRK
10 JMD0.44356 HRK
20 JMD0.88713 HRK
50 JMD2.21782 HRK
100 JMD4.43563 HRK
250 JMD11.08908 HRK
500 JMD22.17815 HRK
1000 JMD44.35630 HRK
2000 JMD88.71260 HRK
5000 JMD221.78150 HRK
10000 JMD443.56300 HRK