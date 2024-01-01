500 Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas

Convert JMD to HRK at the real exchange rate

500 jmd
22.70 hrk

1.000 JMD = 0.04540 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:34
Track the exchange rate
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.7461.4651.650.96917.757
1 GBP1.17111.245103.9531.7161.9321.13520.8
1 USD0.9410.803183.511.3781.5520.91216.709
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.2

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollars

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 JMD0.04540 HRK
5 JMD0.22701 HRK
10 JMD0.45402 HRK
20 JMD0.90804 HRK
50 JMD2.27011 HRK
100 JMD4.54021 HRK
250 JMD11.35053 HRK
500 JMD22.70105 HRK
1000 JMD45.40210 HRK
2000 JMD90.80420 HRK
5000 JMD227.01050 HRK
10000 JMD454.02100 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Jamaican Dollar
1 HRK22.02540 JMD
5 HRK110.12700 JMD
10 HRK220.25400 JMD
20 HRK440.50800 JMD
50 HRK1,101.27000 JMD
100 HRK2,202.54000 JMD
250 HRK5,506.35000 JMD
500 HRK11,012.70000 JMD
1000 HRK22,025.40000 JMD
2000 HRK44,050.80000 JMD
5000 HRK110,127.00000 JMD
10000 HRK220,254.00000 JMD