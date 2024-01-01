Honduran lempiras to Turkish liras today

Convert HNL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 hnl
1,307.93 try

1.000 HNL = 1.308 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08790.4081.4721.6620.96818.194
1 GBP1.17111.273105.8431.7241.9461.13421.301
1 USD0.920.786183.1611.3541.5290.89116.736
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempira

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Turkish Lira
1 HNL1.30793 TRY
5 HNL6.53965 TRY
10 HNL13.07930 TRY
20 HNL26.15860 TRY
50 HNL65.39650 TRY
100 HNL130.79300 TRY
250 HNL326.98250 TRY
500 HNL653.96500 TRY
1000 HNL1,307.93000 TRY
2000 HNL2,615.86000 TRY
5000 HNL6,539.65000 TRY
10000 HNL13,079.30000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Honduran Lempira
1 TRY0.76457 HNL
5 TRY3.82283 HNL
10 TRY7.64565 HNL
20 TRY15.29130 HNL
50 TRY38.22825 HNL
100 TRY76.45650 HNL
250 TRY191.14125 HNL
500 TRY382.28250 HNL
1000 TRY764.56500 HNL
2000 TRY1,529.13000 HNL
5000 TRY3,822.82500 HNL
10000 TRY7,645.65000 HNL