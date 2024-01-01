Honduran lempiras to Turkish liras today

Convert HNL to TRY at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = TL1.367 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
HNL to TRY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TRY
1 HNL to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.37411.3783
Low1.35861.3586
Average1.36611.3706
Change-0.49%-0.12%
1 HNL to TRY stats

The performance of HNL to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3741 and a 30 day low of 1.3586. This means the 30 day average was 1.3661. The change for HNL to TRY was -0.49.

The performance of HNL to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3783 and a 90 day low of 1.3586. This means the 90 day average was 1.3706. The change for HNL to TRY was -0.12.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Turkish Lira
1 HNL1.36731 TRY
5 HNL6.83655 TRY
10 HNL13.67310 TRY
20 HNL27.34620 TRY
50 HNL68.36550 TRY
100 HNL136.73100 TRY
250 HNL341.82750 TRY
500 HNL683.65500 TRY
1000 HNL1,367.31000 TRY
2000 HNL2,734.62000 TRY
5000 HNL6,836.55000 TRY
10000 HNL13,673.10000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Honduran Lempira
1 TRY0.73137 HNL
5 TRY3.65683 HNL
10 TRY7.31365 HNL
20 TRY14.62730 HNL
50 TRY36.56825 HNL
100 TRY73.13650 HNL
250 TRY182.84125 HNL
500 TRY365.68250 HNL
1000 TRY731.36500 HNL
2000 TRY1,462.73000 HNL
5000 TRY3,656.82500 HNL
10000 TRY7,313.65000 HNL