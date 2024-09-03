Honduran lempira to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Honduran lempira to Turkish liras is currently 1.371 today, reflecting a -0.025% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Honduran lempira has remained relatively stable, with a -0.133% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Honduran lempira to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 1.386 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.368 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.012% increase in value.