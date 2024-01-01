Guyanaese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert GYD to LKR

1,000 gyd
1,452.41 lkr

1.000 GYD = 1.452 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.45241 LKR
5 GYD7.26205 LKR
10 GYD14.52410 LKR
20 GYD29.04820 LKR
50 GYD72.62050 LKR
100 GYD145.24100 LKR
250 GYD363.10250 LKR
500 GYD726.20500 LKR
1000 GYD1,452.41000 LKR
2000 GYD2,904.82000 LKR
5000 GYD7,262.05000 LKR
10000 GYD14,524.10000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.68851 GYD
5 LKR3.44255 GYD
10 LKR6.88509 GYD
20 LKR13.77018 GYD
50 LKR34.42545 GYD
100 LKR68.85090 GYD
250 LKR172.12725 GYD
500 LKR344.25450 GYD
1000 LKR688.50900 GYD
2000 LKR1,377.01800 GYD
5000 LKR3,442.54500 GYD
10000 LKR6,885.09000 GYD