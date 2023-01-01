250 Guyanaese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert GYD to LKR at the real exchange rate

250 gyd
391.63 lkr

1.00000 GYD = 1.56653 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85651.088490.62561.469011.630440.94618.7063
1 GBP1.1675411.271105.831.715471.903981.104521.8447
1 USD0.918750.786782183.2651.34971.498020.869317.187
1 INR0.01103440.009449130.012009810.01620970.01799090.01044020.206413

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guyanaese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GYD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GYD to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guyanaese dollars

GYD to USD

GYD to EUR

GYD to GBP

GYD to INR

GYD to JPY

GYD to RUB

GYD to AUD

GYD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.56653 LKR
5 GYD7.83265 LKR
10 GYD15.66530 LKR
20 GYD31.33060 LKR
50 GYD78.32650 LKR
100 GYD156.65300 LKR
250 GYD391.63250 LKR
500 GYD783.26500 LKR
1000 GYD1566.53000 LKR
2000 GYD3133.06000 LKR
5000 GYD7832.65000 LKR
10000 GYD15665.30000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.63835 GYD
5 LKR3.19177 GYD
10 LKR6.38354 GYD
20 LKR12.76708 GYD
50 LKR31.91770 GYD
100 LKR63.83540 GYD
250 LKR159.58850 GYD
500 LKR319.17700 GYD
1000 LKR638.35400 GYD
2000 LKR1276.70800 GYD
5000 LKR3191.77000 GYD
10000 LKR6383.54000 GYD