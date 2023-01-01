2000 Sri Lankan rupees to Guyanaese dollars

Convert LKR to GYD at the real exchange rate

2,000 lkr
1,273.57 gyd

1.00000 LKR = 0.63678 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86921.090990.94561.493931.66220.964518.7272
1 GBP1.1504811.2551104.6351.71881.912391.1096421.5459
1 USD0.91670.796749183.36751.369451.523690.884117.1667
1 INR0.01099560.009557070.011995110.01642670.01827680.01060490.205916

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.63678 GYD
5 LKR3.18391 GYD
10 LKR6.36783 GYD
20 LKR12.73566 GYD
50 LKR31.83915 GYD
100 LKR63.67830 GYD
250 LKR159.19575 GYD
500 LKR318.39150 GYD
1000 LKR636.78300 GYD
2000 LKR1273.56600 GYD
5000 LKR3183.91500 GYD
10000 LKR6367.83000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.57039 LKR
5 GYD7.85195 LKR
10 GYD15.70390 LKR
20 GYD31.40780 LKR
50 GYD78.51950 LKR
100 GYD157.03900 LKR
250 GYD392.59750 LKR
500 GYD785.19500 LKR
1000 GYD1570.39000 LKR
2000 GYD3140.78000 LKR
5000 GYD7851.95000 LKR
10000 GYD15703.90000 LKR