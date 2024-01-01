Guyanaese dollars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert GYD to LKR at the real exchange rate

GY$1.000 GYD = Sr1.389 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:31
GYD to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LKR
1 GYD to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.40971.4582
Low1.38941.3894
Average1.40021.4185
Change-0.93%-3.78%
1 GYD to LKR stats

The performance of GYD to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4097 and a 30 day low of 1.3894. This means the 30 day average was 1.4002. The change for GYD to LKR was -0.93.

The performance of GYD to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.4582 and a 90 day low of 1.3894. This means the 90 day average was 1.4185. The change for GYD to LKR was -3.78.

Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 GYD1.38939 LKR
5 GYD6.94695 LKR
10 GYD13.89390 LKR
20 GYD27.78780 LKR
50 GYD69.46950 LKR
100 GYD138.93900 LKR
250 GYD347.34750 LKR
500 GYD694.69500 LKR
1000 GYD1,389.39000 LKR
2000 GYD2,778.78000 LKR
5000 GYD6,946.95000 LKR
10000 GYD13,893.90000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Guyanaese Dollar
1 LKR0.71974 GYD
5 LKR3.59871 GYD
10 LKR7.19741 GYD
20 LKR14.39482 GYD
50 LKR35.98705 GYD
100 LKR71.97410 GYD
250 LKR179.93525 GYD
500 LKR359.87050 GYD
1000 LKR719.74100 GYD
2000 LKR1,439.48200 GYD
5000 LKR3,598.70500 GYD
10000 LKR7,197.41000 GYD