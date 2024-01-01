Ghanaian cedis to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert GHS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
3,137.20 mru

1.000 GHS = 3.137 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:27
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS3.13720 MRU
5 GHS15.68600 MRU
10 GHS31.37200 MRU
20 GHS62.74400 MRU
50 GHS156.86000 MRU
100 GHS313.72000 MRU
250 GHS784.30000 MRU
500 GHS1,568.60000 MRU
1000 GHS3,137.20000 MRU
2000 GHS6,274.40000 MRU
5000 GHS15,686.00000 MRU
10000 GHS31,372.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.31876 GHS
5 MRU1.59378 GHS
10 MRU3.18756 GHS
20 MRU6.37512 GHS
50 MRU15.93780 GHS
100 MRU31.87560 GHS
250 MRU79.68900 GHS
500 MRU159.37800 GHS
1000 MRU318.75600 GHS
2000 MRU637.51200 GHS
5000 MRU1,593.78000 GHS
10000 MRU3,187.56000 GHS