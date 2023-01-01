1 thousand Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ghanaian cedis

Convert MRU to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 mru
292.74 ghs

1.00000 MRU = 0.29274 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Mauritanian ouguiyas to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MRU in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MRU to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.29274 GHS
5 MRU1.46369 GHS
10 MRU2.92738 GHS
20 MRU5.85476 GHS
50 MRU14.63690 GHS
100 MRU29.27380 GHS
250 MRU73.18450 GHS
500 MRU146.36900 GHS
1000 MRU292.73800 GHS
2000 MRU585.47600 GHS
5000 MRU1463.69000 GHS
10000 MRU2927.38000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS3.41603 MRU
5 GHS17.08015 MRU
10 GHS34.16030 MRU
20 GHS68.32060 MRU
50 GHS170.80150 MRU
100 GHS341.60300 MRU
250 GHS854.00750 MRU
500 GHS1708.01500 MRU
1000 GHS3416.03000 MRU
2000 GHS6832.06000 MRU
5000 GHS17080.15000 MRU
10000 GHS34160.30000 MRU