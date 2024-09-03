Mauritanian ouguiya to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Mauritanian ouguiya to Ghanaian cedis is currently 0.394 today, reflecting a -0.184% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Mauritanian ouguiya has remained relatively stable, with a 0.138% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Mauritanian ouguiya to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 0.395 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.393 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.418% decrease in value.