Ghanaian cedis to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert GHS to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
2,714.81 mru

GH¢1.000 GHS = UM2.715 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:51
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Mauritanian ouguiyas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MRU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to MRU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 GHS2.71481 MRU
5 GHS13.57405 MRU
10 GHS27.14810 MRU
20 GHS54.29620 MRU
50 GHS135.74050 MRU
100 GHS271.48100 MRU
250 GHS678.70250 MRU
500 GHS1,357.40500 MRU
1000 GHS2,714.81000 MRU
2000 GHS5,429.62000 MRU
5000 GHS13,574.05000 MRU
10000 GHS27,148.10000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Ghanaian Cedi
1 MRU0.36835 GHS
5 MRU1.84175 GHS
10 MRU3.68349 GHS
20 MRU7.36698 GHS
50 MRU18.41745 GHS
100 MRU36.83490 GHS
250 MRU92.08725 GHS
500 MRU184.17450 GHS
1000 MRU368.34900 GHS
2000 MRU736.69800 GHS
5000 MRU1,841.74500 GHS
10000 MRU3,683.49000 GHS