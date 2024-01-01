Ghanaian cedis to Brunei dollars today

Convert GHS to BND at the real exchange rate

1,000 ghs
105.80 bnd

1.000 GHS = 0.1058 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:19
How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Brunei Dollar
1 GHS0.10580 BND
5 GHS0.52902 BND
10 GHS1.05803 BND
20 GHS2.11606 BND
50 GHS5.29015 BND
100 GHS10.58030 BND
250 GHS26.45075 BND
500 GHS52.90150 BND
1000 GHS105.80300 BND
2000 GHS211.60600 BND
5000 GHS529.01500 BND
10000 GHS1,058.03000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Ghanaian Cedi
1 BND9.45151 GHS
5 BND47.25755 GHS
10 BND94.51510 GHS
20 BND189.03020 GHS
50 BND472.57550 GHS
100 BND945.15100 GHS
250 BND2,362.87750 GHS
500 BND4,725.75500 GHS
1000 BND9,451.51000 GHS
2000 BND18,903.02000 GHS
5000 BND47,257.55000 GHS
10000 BND94,515.10000 GHS