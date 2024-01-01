Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ETB to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 etb
5,350.20 lkr

1.000 ETB = 5.350 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:10
How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ETB5.35020 LKR
5 ETB26.75100 LKR
10 ETB53.50200 LKR
20 ETB107.00400 LKR
50 ETB267.51000 LKR
100 ETB535.02000 LKR
250 ETB1,337.55000 LKR
500 ETB2,675.10000 LKR
1000 ETB5,350.20000 LKR
2000 ETB10,700.40000 LKR
5000 ETB26,751.00000 LKR
10000 ETB53,502.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 LKR0.18691 ETB
5 LKR0.93455 ETB
10 LKR1.86909 ETB
20 LKR3.73818 ETB
50 LKR9.34545 ETB
100 LKR18.69090 ETB
250 LKR46.72725 ETB
500 LKR93.45450 ETB
1000 LKR186.90900 ETB
2000 LKR373.81800 ETB
5000 LKR934.54500 ETB
10000 LKR1,869.09000 ETB