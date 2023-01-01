500 Sri Lankan rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert LKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
85.42 etb

1.00000 LKR = 0.17084 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 LKR0.17084 ETB
5 LKR0.85420 ETB
10 LKR1.70841 ETB
20 LKR3.41682 ETB
50 LKR8.54205 ETB
100 LKR17.08410 ETB
250 LKR42.71025 ETB
500 LKR85.42050 ETB
1000 LKR170.84100 ETB
2000 LKR341.68200 ETB
5000 LKR854.20500 ETB
10000 LKR1708.41000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ETB5.85340 LKR
5 ETB29.26700 LKR
10 ETB58.53400 LKR
20 ETB117.06800 LKR
50 ETB292.67000 LKR
100 ETB585.34000 LKR
250 ETB1463.35000 LKR
500 ETB2926.70000 LKR
1000 ETB5853.40000 LKR
2000 ETB11706.80000 LKR
5000 ETB29267.00000 LKR
10000 ETB58534.00000 LKR