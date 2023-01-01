5 Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert EGP to LKR at the real exchange rate

5 egp
53.16 lkr

1.00000 EGP = 10.63110 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:53
How to convert Egyptian pounds to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP10.63110 LKR
5 EGP53.15550 LKR
10 EGP106.31100 LKR
20 EGP212.62200 LKR
50 EGP531.55500 LKR
100 EGP1063.11000 LKR
250 EGP2657.77500 LKR
500 EGP5315.55000 LKR
1000 EGP10631.10000 LKR
2000 EGP21262.20000 LKR
5000 EGP53155.50000 LKR
10000 EGP106311.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0.09406 EGP
5 LKR0.47032 EGP
10 LKR0.94064 EGP
20 LKR1.88128 EGP
50 LKR4.70320 EGP
100 LKR9.40639 EGP
250 LKR23.51598 EGP
500 LKR47.03195 EGP
1000 LKR94.06390 EGP
2000 LKR188.12780 EGP
5000 LKR470.31950 EGP
10000 LKR940.63900 EGP