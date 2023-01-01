500 Sri Lankan rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert LKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
47.00 egp

1.00000 LKR = 0.09399 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:25
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869851.091290.96791.494071.662270.963918.7319
1 GBP1.1496211.2544104.5731.717521.910881.1081221.5334
1 USD0.916450.797194183.3651.36921.523350.8833517.1663
1 INR0.01099290.009562690.011995410.01642420.01827320.01059620.205917

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0.09399 EGP
5 LKR0.46996 EGP
10 LKR0.93992 EGP
20 LKR1.87985 EGP
50 LKR4.69962 EGP
100 LKR9.39924 EGP
250 LKR23.49810 EGP
500 LKR46.99620 EGP
1000 LKR93.99240 EGP
2000 LKR187.98480 EGP
5000 LKR469.96200 EGP
10000 LKR939.92400 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP10.63920 LKR
5 EGP53.19600 LKR
10 EGP106.39200 LKR
20 EGP212.78400 LKR
50 EGP531.96000 LKR
100 EGP1063.92000 LKR
250 EGP2659.80000 LKR
500 EGP5319.60000 LKR
1000 EGP10639.20000 LKR
2000 EGP21278.40000 LKR
5000 EGP53196.00000 LKR
10000 EGP106392.00000 LKR