500 Sri Lankan rupees to Egyptian pounds

Convert LKR to EGP at the real exchange rate

500 lkr
79.33 egp

Sr1.000 LKR = E£0.1587 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3660.78983.4221.5060.9341.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.051.1020.6840.9922.688
1 GBP1.2681.7321105.7671.911.1841.7184.657
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Egyptian Pound
1 LKR0.15866 EGP
5 LKR0.79330 EGP
10 LKR1.58660 EGP
20 LKR3.17320 EGP
50 LKR7.93300 EGP
100 LKR15.86600 EGP
250 LKR39.66500 EGP
500 LKR79.33000 EGP
1000 LKR158.66000 EGP
2000 LKR317.32000 EGP
5000 LKR793.30000 EGP
10000 LKR1,586.60000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 EGP6.30278 LKR
5 EGP31.51390 LKR
10 EGP63.02780 LKR
20 EGP126.05560 LKR
50 EGP315.13900 LKR
100 EGP630.27800 LKR
250 EGP1,575.69500 LKR
500 EGP3,151.39000 LKR
1000 EGP6,302.78000 LKR
2000 EGP12,605.56000 LKR
5000 EGP31,513.90000 LKR
10000 EGP63,027.80000 LKR