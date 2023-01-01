50 Egyptian pounds to British pounds sterling

Convert EGP to GBP at the real exchange rate

50 egp
1.29 gbp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02583 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917451.37030.7980851.5255583.30253.672628.8703
1 EUR1.0911.493630.86991.6628590.79974.0031331.4686
1 CAD0.7297670.66951110.5824161.113360.79142.6801421.0686
1 GBP1.2531.149561.7169911.91152104.3784.6017736.1745

How to convert Egyptian pounds to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 EGP0.02583 GBP
5 EGP0.12914 GBP
10 EGP0.25828 GBP
20 EGP0.51656 GBP
50 EGP1.29140 GBP
100 EGP2.58280 GBP
250 EGP6.45700 GBP
500 EGP12.91400 GBP
1000 EGP25.82800 GBP
2000 EGP51.65600 GBP
5000 EGP129.14000 GBP
10000 EGP258.28000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Egyptian Pound
1 GBP38.71770 EGP
5 GBP193.58850 EGP
10 GBP387.17700 EGP
20 GBP774.35400 EGP
50 GBP1935.88500 EGP
100 GBP3871.77000 EGP
250 GBP9679.42500 EGP
500 GBP19358.85000 EGP
1000 GBP38717.70000 EGP
2000 GBP77435.40000 EGP
5000 GBP193588.50000 EGP
10000 GBP387177.00000 EGP