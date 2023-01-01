1 Egyptian pound to British pounds sterling

Convert EGP to GBP at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0.03 gbp

1.00000 EGP = 0.02582 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:10
 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.917151.37030.7977661.5254483.30253.672628.8732
1 EUR1.090311.494040.869851.6631890.82474.0042431.4804
1 CAD0.7297670.66932710.5821841.1132160.79142.6801421.0707
1 GBP1.25351.149621.7176711.91213104.424.603636.1926

Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / British Pound Sterling
1 EGP0.02582 GBP
5 EGP0.12909 GBP
10 EGP0.25818 GBP
20 EGP0.51635 GBP
50 EGP1.29088 GBP
100 EGP2.58177 GBP
250 EGP6.45442 GBP
500 EGP12.90885 GBP
1000 EGP25.81770 GBP
2000 EGP51.63540 GBP
5000 EGP129.08850 GBP
10000 EGP258.17700 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Egyptian Pound
1 GBP38.73320 EGP
5 GBP193.66600 EGP
10 GBP387.33200 EGP
20 GBP774.66400 EGP
50 GBP1936.66000 EGP
100 GBP3873.32000 EGP
250 GBP9683.30000 EGP
500 GBP19366.60000 EGP
1000 GBP38733.20000 EGP
2000 GBP77466.40000 EGP
5000 GBP193666.00000 EGP
10000 GBP387332.00000 EGP