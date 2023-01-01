1 thousand Egyptian pounds to Belarusian rubles

Convert EGP to BYN at the real exchange rate

1,000 egp
106.62 byn

1.00000 EGP = 0.10662 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:52
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Belarusian Ruble
1 EGP0.10662 BYN
5 EGP0.53310 BYN
10 EGP1.06621 BYN
20 EGP2.13242 BYN
50 EGP5.33105 BYN
100 EGP10.66210 BYN
250 EGP26.65525 BYN
500 EGP53.31050 BYN
1000 EGP106.62100 BYN
2000 EGP213.24200 BYN
5000 EGP533.10500 BYN
10000 EGP1066.21000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Egyptian Pound
1 BYN9.37904 EGP
5 BYN46.89520 EGP
10 BYN93.79040 EGP
20 BYN187.58080 EGP
50 BYN468.95200 EGP
100 BYN937.90400 EGP
250 BYN2344.76000 EGP
500 BYN4689.52000 EGP
1000 BYN9379.04000 EGP
2000 BYN18758.08000 EGP
5000 BYN46895.20000 EGP
10000 BYN93790.40000 EGP