Algerian dinars to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert DZD to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 dzd
2,256.22 lkr

1.000 DZD = 2.256 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 DZD2.25622 LKR
5 DZD11.28110 LKR
10 DZD22.56220 LKR
20 DZD45.12440 LKR
50 DZD112.81100 LKR
100 DZD225.62200 LKR
250 DZD564.05500 LKR
500 DZD1,128.11000 LKR
1000 DZD2,256.22000 LKR
2000 DZD4,512.44000 LKR
5000 DZD11,281.10000 LKR
10000 DZD22,562.20000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Algerian Dinar
1 LKR0.44322 DZD
5 LKR2.21610 DZD
10 LKR4.43220 DZD
20 LKR8.86440 DZD
50 LKR22.16100 DZD
100 LKR44.32200 DZD
250 LKR110.80500 DZD
500 LKR221.61000 DZD
1000 LKR443.22000 DZD
2000 LKR886.44000 DZD
5000 LKR2,216.10000 DZD
10000 LKR4,432.20000 DZD