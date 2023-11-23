10 thousand Danish kroner to Malaysian ringgits

Convert DKK to MYR at the real exchange rate

10,000 dkk
6,851.95 myr

1.00000 DKK = 0.68519 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:53
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869351.091990.99731.493831.663470.964318.7712
1 GBP1.1502811.256104.6731.718331.913471.1092221.5923
1 USD0.915850.796178183.33851.36811.523460.88317.1913
1 INR0.01098930.009553550.011999310.01641620.01828040.01059530.206283

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DKK0.68519 MYR
5 DKK3.42598 MYR
10 DKK6.85195 MYR
20 DKK13.70390 MYR
50 DKK34.25975 MYR
100 DKK68.51950 MYR
250 DKK171.29875 MYR
500 DKK342.59750 MYR
1000 DKK685.19500 MYR
2000 DKK1370.39000 MYR
5000 DKK3425.97500 MYR
10000 DKK6851.95000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Danish Krone
1 MYR1.45944 DKK
5 MYR7.29720 DKK
10 MYR14.59440 DKK
20 MYR29.18880 DKK
50 MYR72.97200 DKK
100 MYR145.94400 DKK
250 MYR364.86000 DKK
500 MYR729.72000 DKK
1000 MYR1459.44000 DKK
2000 MYR2918.88000 DKK
5000 MYR7297.20000 DKK
10000 MYR14594.40000 DKK