1 thousand Malaysian ringgits to Danish kroner

Convert MYR to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 myr
1,465.73 dkk

1.00000 MYR = 1.46573 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
1 USD11.333451.4980283.2650.918750.7867821.349755.3907
1 SGD0.74993411.1234162.44330.6890250.5900351.0121941.5394
1 AUD0.667550.890145155.58360.6133310.5252160.90099236.9761
1 INR0.01200980.01601450.017990910.01103440.009449130.01620970.665234

How to convert Malaysian ringgits to Danish kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MYR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DKK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MYR to DKK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Danish Krone
1 MYR1.46573 DKK
5 MYR7.32865 DKK
10 MYR14.65730 DKK
20 MYR29.31460 DKK
50 MYR73.28650 DKK
100 MYR146.57300 DKK
250 MYR366.43250 DKK
500 MYR732.86500 DKK
1000 MYR1465.73000 DKK
2000 MYR2931.46000 DKK
5000 MYR7328.65000 DKK
10000 MYR14657.30000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Malaysian Ringgit
1 DKK0.68225 MYR
5 DKK3.41126 MYR
10 DKK6.82252 MYR
20 DKK13.64504 MYR
50 DKK34.11260 MYR
100 DKK68.22520 MYR
250 DKK170.56300 MYR
500 DKK341.12600 MYR
1000 DKK682.25200 MYR
2000 DKK1364.50400 MYR
5000 DKK3411.26000 MYR
10000 DKK6822.52000 MYR