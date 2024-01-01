Gambian Dalasi (GMD)

Currency name

Gambian Dalasi

D

GMD exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GMD0.01472 0.01355 0.01157 1.22233 2.23003 1.36151 0.02254 0.27854
To GMD67.92050 73.82620 86.41530 0.81811 0.44842 0.73448 44.35890 3.59014

Compare exchange rates

All Gambian dalasi Exchange Rates