Gambian dalasis to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert GMD to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
364,852 vnd

1.000 GMD = 364.9 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3571.4721.6620.96718.175
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8051.7241.9471.13321.282
1 USD0.9210.786183.2131.3561.5310.89116.738
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Vietnamese Dong
1 GMD364.85200 VND
5 GMD1,824.26000 VND
10 GMD3,648.52000 VND
20 GMD7,297.04000 VND
50 GMD18,242.60000 VND
100 GMD36,485.20000 VND
250 GMD91,213.00000 VND
500 GMD182,426.00000 VND
1000 GMD364,852.00000 VND
2000 GMD729,704.00000 VND
5000 GMD1,824,260.00000 VND
10000 GMD3,648,520.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Gambian Dalasi
1 VND0.00274 GMD
5 VND0.01370 GMD
10 VND0.02741 GMD
20 VND0.05482 GMD
50 VND0.13704 GMD
100 VND0.27408 GMD
250 VND0.68521 GMD
500 VND1.37042 GMD
1000 VND2.74084 GMD
2000 VND5.48168 GMD
5000 VND13.70420 GMD
10000 VND27.40840 GMD