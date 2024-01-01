Gambian dalasis to Mauritian rupees today

Convert GMD to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
678.45 mur

1.000 GMD = 0.6785 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:08
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Mauritian Rupee
1 GMD0.67845 MUR
5 GMD3.39227 MUR
10 GMD6.78454 MUR
20 GMD13.56908 MUR
50 GMD33.92270 MUR
100 GMD67.84540 MUR
250 GMD169.61350 MUR
500 GMD339.22700 MUR
1000 GMD678.45400 MUR
2000 GMD1,356.90800 MUR
5000 GMD3,392.27000 MUR
10000 GMD6,784.54000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Gambian Dalasi
1 MUR1.47394 GMD
5 MUR7.36970 GMD
10 MUR14.73940 GMD
20 MUR29.47880 GMD
50 MUR73.69700 GMD
100 MUR147.39400 GMD
250 MUR368.48500 GMD
500 MUR736.97000 GMD
1000 MUR1,473.94000 GMD
2000 MUR2,947.88000 GMD
5000 MUR7,369.70000 GMD
10000 MUR14,739.40000 GMD