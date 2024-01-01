Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras today

Convert GMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
476.72 try

1.000 GMD = 0.4767 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.47672 TRY
5 GMD2.38360 TRY
10 GMD4.76719 TRY
20 GMD9.53438 TRY
50 GMD23.83595 TRY
100 GMD47.67190 TRY
250 GMD119.17975 TRY
500 GMD238.35950 TRY
1000 GMD476.71900 TRY
2000 GMD953.43800 TRY
5000 GMD2,383.59500 TRY
10000 GMD4,767.19000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.09767 GMD
5 TRY10.48835 GMD
10 TRY20.97670 GMD
20 TRY41.95340 GMD
50 TRY104.88350 GMD
100 TRY209.76700 GMD
250 TRY524.41750 GMD
500 TRY1,048.83500 GMD
1000 TRY2,097.67000 GMD
2000 TRY4,195.34000 GMD
5000 TRY10,488.35000 GMD
10000 TRY20,976.70000 GMD