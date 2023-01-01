500 Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras

Convert GMD to TRY at the real exchange rate

500 gmd
214.75 try

1.00000 GMD = 0.42949 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85671.088990.66731.470831.632410.946418.7302
1 GBP1.1672711.27105105.8341.716871.905481.104721.8633
1 USD0.918350.786751183.2651.350751.499140.8691517.201
1 INR0.01102930.009448760.012009810.01622230.01800440.01043840.206581

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Turkish Lira
1 GMD0.42949 TRY
5 GMD2.14747 TRY
10 GMD4.29494 TRY
20 GMD8.58988 TRY
50 GMD21.47470 TRY
100 GMD42.94940 TRY
250 GMD107.37350 TRY
500 GMD214.74700 TRY
1000 GMD429.49400 TRY
2000 GMD858.98800 TRY
5000 GMD2147.47000 TRY
10000 GMD4294.94000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Gambian Dalasi
1 TRY2.32832 GMD
5 TRY11.64160 GMD
10 TRY23.28320 GMD
20 TRY46.56640 GMD
50 TRY116.41600 GMD
100 TRY232.83200 GMD
250 TRY582.08000 GMD
500 TRY1164.16000 GMD
1000 TRY2328.32000 GMD
2000 TRY4656.64000 GMD
5000 TRY11641.60000 GMD
10000 TRY23283.20000 GMD