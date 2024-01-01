Gambian dalasis to Thai bahts today

Convert GMD to THB at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
532.67 thb

1.000 GMD = 0.5327 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:02
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Thai Baht
1 GMD0.53267 THB
5 GMD2.66333 THB
10 GMD5.32666 THB
20 GMD10.65332 THB
50 GMD26.63330 THB
100 GMD53.26660 THB
250 GMD133.16650 THB
500 GMD266.33300 THB
1000 GMD532.66600 THB
2000 GMD1,065.33200 THB
5000 GMD2,663.33000 THB
10000 GMD5,326.66000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Gambian Dalasi
1 THB1.87735 GMD
5 THB9.38675 GMD
10 THB18.77350 GMD
20 THB37.54700 GMD
50 THB93.86750 GMD
100 THB187.73500 GMD
250 THB469.33750 GMD
500 THB938.67500 GMD
1000 THB1,877.35000 GMD
2000 THB3,754.70000 GMD
5000 THB9,386.75000 GMD
10000 THB18,773.50000 GMD