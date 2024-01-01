Gambian dalasis to Canadian dollars today

Convert GMD to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
19.96 cad

1.000 GMD = 0.01996 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3581.4721.6620.96818.184
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8171.7241.9471.13321.295
1 USD0.9210.786183.2061.3561.5310.89116.744
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Canadian Dollar
1 GMD0.01996 CAD
5 GMD0.09978 CAD
10 GMD0.19956 CAD
20 GMD0.39912 CAD
50 GMD0.99779 CAD
100 GMD1.99558 CAD
250 GMD4.98895 CAD
500 GMD9.97790 CAD
1000 GMD19.95580 CAD
2000 GMD39.91160 CAD
5000 GMD99.77900 CAD
10000 GMD199.55800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Gambian Dalasi
1 CAD50.11070 GMD
5 CAD250.55350 GMD
10 CAD501.10700 GMD
20 CAD1,002.21400 GMD
50 CAD2,505.53500 GMD
100 CAD5,011.07000 GMD
250 CAD12,527.67500 GMD
500 CAD25,055.35000 GMD
1000 CAD50,110.70000 GMD
2000 CAD100,221.40000 GMD
5000 CAD250,553.50000 GMD
10000 CAD501,107.00000 GMD