1,000 gmd
5,887.72 amd

1.000 GMD = 5.888 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:49
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Armenian Dram
1 GMD5.88772 AMD
5 GMD29.43860 AMD
10 GMD58.87720 AMD
20 GMD117.75440 AMD
50 GMD294.38600 AMD
100 GMD588.77200 AMD
250 GMD1,471.93000 AMD
500 GMD2,943.86000 AMD
1000 GMD5,887.72000 AMD
2000 GMD11,775.44000 AMD
5000 GMD29,438.60000 AMD
10000 GMD58,877.20000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Gambian Dalasi
1 AMD0.16985 GMD
5 AMD0.84923 GMD
10 AMD1.69845 GMD
20 AMD3.39690 GMD
50 AMD8.49225 GMD
100 AMD16.98450 GMD
250 AMD42.46125 GMD
500 AMD84.92250 GMD
1000 AMD169.84500 GMD
2000 AMD339.69000 GMD
5000 AMD849.22500 GMD
10000 AMD1,698.45000 GMD