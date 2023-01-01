500 Armenian drams to Gambian dalasis

Convert AMD to GMD at the real exchange rate

500 amd
83.48 gmd

1.00000 AMD = 0.16696 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862251.089890.82941.476521.647720.9526518.9394
1 GBP1.1597611.2639105.341.712391.910951.1048421.9651
1 USD0.91760.791202183.3451.354851.511940.874217.3788
1 INR0.01100970.009493090.011998310.01625590.01814080.01048890.208516

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Gambian Dalasi
1 AMD0.16696 GMD
5 AMD0.83478 GMD
10 AMD1.66956 GMD
20 AMD3.33912 GMD
50 AMD8.34780 GMD
100 AMD16.69560 GMD
250 AMD41.73900 GMD
500 AMD83.47800 GMD
1000 AMD166.95600 GMD
2000 AMD333.91200 GMD
5000 AMD834.78000 GMD
10000 AMD1669.56000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Armenian Dram
1 GMD5.98962 AMD
5 GMD29.94810 AMD
10 GMD59.89620 AMD
20 GMD119.79240 AMD
50 GMD299.48100 AMD
100 GMD598.96200 AMD
250 GMD1497.40500 AMD
500 GMD2994.81000 AMD
1000 GMD5989.62000 AMD
2000 GMD11979.24000 AMD
5000 GMD29948.10000 AMD
10000 GMD59896.20000 AMD