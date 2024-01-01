Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs today

Convert GMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
13.12 chf

1.000 GMD = 0.01312 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3511.4721.6620.96818.179
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13321.29
1 USD0.9210.786183.21.3561.5310.89116.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swiss Franc
1 GMD0.01312 CHF
5 GMD0.06558 CHF
10 GMD0.13116 CHF
20 GMD0.26233 CHF
50 GMD0.65582 CHF
100 GMD1.31164 CHF
250 GMD3.27910 CHF
500 GMD6.55820 CHF
1000 GMD13.11640 CHF
2000 GMD26.23280 CHF
5000 GMD65.58200 CHF
10000 GMD131.16400 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 CHF76.24020 GMD
5 CHF381.20100 GMD
10 CHF762.40200 GMD
20 CHF1,524.80400 GMD
50 CHF3,812.01000 GMD
100 CHF7,624.02000 GMD
250 CHF19,060.05000 GMD
500 CHF38,120.10000 GMD
1000 CHF76,240.20000 GMD
2000 CHF152,480.40000 GMD
5000 CHF381,201.00000 GMD
10000 CHF762,402.00000 GMD