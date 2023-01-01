1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs

Convert GMD to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
12.95 chf

1.00000 GMD = 0.01295 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85771.087490.55741.467391.633220.947218.707
1 GBP1.1659111.2678105.5811.710831.904181.1043521.8105
1 USD0.919650.788768183.27881.349451.501950.871117.2034
1 INR0.01104270.009471410.012007910.0162040.01803520.010460.206576

1 GMD0.01295 CHF
5 GMD0.06474 CHF
10 GMD0.12948 CHF
20 GMD0.25897 CHF
50 GMD0.64741 CHF
100 GMD1.29483 CHF
250 GMD3.23707 CHF
500 GMD6.47415 CHF
1000 GMD12.94830 CHF
2000 GMD25.89660 CHF
5000 GMD64.74150 CHF
10000 GMD129.48300 CHF
1 CHF77.22990 GMD
5 CHF386.14950 GMD
10 CHF772.29900 GMD
20 CHF1544.59800 GMD
50 CHF3861.49500 GMD
100 CHF7722.99000 GMD
250 CHF19307.47500 GMD
500 CHF38614.95000 GMD
1000 CHF77229.90000 GMD
2000 CHF154459.80000 GMD
5000 CHF386149.50000 GMD
10000 CHF772299.00000 GMD