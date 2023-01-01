1 thousand Gambian dalasis to Swiss francs

1,000 gmd
14.04 chf

1.00000 GMD = 0.01404 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 6:34 UTC
GMD to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GMD → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Swiss Franc
1 GMD0.01404 CHF
5 GMD0.07018 CHF
10 GMD0.14035 CHF
20 GMD0.28070 CHF
50 GMD0.70176 CHF
100 GMD1.40351 CHF
250 GMD3.50877 CHF
500 GMD7.01755 CHF
1000 GMD14.03510 CHF
2000 GMD28.07020 CHF
5000 GMD70.17550 CHF
10000 GMD140.35100 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 CHF71.25010 GMD
5 CHF356.25050 GMD
10 CHF712.50100 GMD
20 CHF1425.00200 GMD
50 CHF3562.50500 GMD
100 CHF7125.01000 GMD
250 CHF17812.52500 GMD
500 CHF35625.05000 GMD
1000 CHF71250.10000 GMD
2000 CHF142500.20000 GMD
5000 CHF356250.50000 GMD
10000 CHF712501.00000 GMD