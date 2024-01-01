Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings today

Convert GMD to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
1,951 kes

1.000 GMD = 1.951 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3541.4721.6620.96818.172
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13321.281
1 USD0.9210.786183.2031.3561.5310.89116.734
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kenyan Shilling
1 GMD1.95061 KES
5 GMD9.75305 KES
10 GMD19.50610 KES
20 GMD39.01220 KES
50 GMD97.53050 KES
100 GMD195.06100 KES
250 GMD487.65250 KES
500 GMD975.30500 KES
1000 GMD1,950.61000 KES
2000 GMD3,901.22000 KES
5000 GMD9,753.05000 KES
10000 GMD19,506.10000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Gambian Dalasi
1 KES0.51266 GMD
5 KES2.56330 GMD
10 KES5.12660 GMD
20 KES10.25320 GMD
50 KES25.63300 GMD
100 KES51.26600 GMD
250 KES128.16500 GMD
500 KES256.33000 GMD
1000 KES512.66000 GMD
2000 KES1,025.32000 GMD
5000 KES2,563.30000 GMD
10000 KES5,126.60000 GMD