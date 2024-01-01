Gambian dalasis to CFP francs today

1,000 gmd
1,615 xpf

1.000 GMD = 1.615 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:04
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / CFP Franc
1 GMD1.61456 XPF
5 GMD8.07280 XPF
10 GMD16.14560 XPF
20 GMD32.29120 XPF
50 GMD80.72800 XPF
100 GMD161.45600 XPF
250 GMD403.64000 XPF
500 GMD807.28000 XPF
1000 GMD1,614.56000 XPF
2000 GMD3,229.12000 XPF
5000 GMD8,072.80000 XPF
10000 GMD16,145.60000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Gambian Dalasi
1 XPF0.61936 GMD
5 XPF3.09682 GMD
10 XPF6.19364 GMD
20 XPF12.38728 GMD
50 XPF30.96820 GMD
100 XPF61.93640 GMD
250 XPF154.84100 GMD
500 XPF309.68200 GMD
1000 XPF619.36400 GMD
2000 XPF1,238.72800 GMD
5000 XPF3,096.82000 GMD
10000 XPF6,193.64000 GMD