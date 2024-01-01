Gambian dalasis to Nigerian nairas today

Convert GMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
22,036.90 ngn

1.000 GMD = 22.04 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3631.4721.6620.96718.18
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8171.7231.9471.13321.29
1 USD0.9210.786183.2031.3551.5310.89116.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Nigerian Naira
1 GMD22.03690 NGN
5 GMD110.18450 NGN
10 GMD220.36900 NGN
20 GMD440.73800 NGN
50 GMD1,101.84500 NGN
100 GMD2,203.69000 NGN
250 GMD5,509.22500 NGN
500 GMD11,018.45000 NGN
1000 GMD22,036.90000 NGN
2000 GMD44,073.80000 NGN
5000 GMD110,184.50000 NGN
10000 GMD220,369.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Gambian Dalasi
1 NGN0.04538 GMD
5 NGN0.22689 GMD
10 NGN0.45378 GMD
20 NGN0.90757 GMD
50 NGN2.26892 GMD
100 NGN4.53783 GMD
250 NGN11.34458 GMD
500 NGN22.68915 GMD
1000 NGN45.37830 GMD
2000 NGN90.75660 GMD
5000 NGN226.89150 GMD
10000 NGN453.78300 GMD