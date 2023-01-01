1 Gambian dalasi to Nigerian nairas

Convert GMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

1 gmd
11.73 ngn

1.00000 GMD = 11.72760 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Nigerian Naira
1 GMD11.72760 NGN
5 GMD58.63800 NGN
10 GMD117.27600 NGN
20 GMD234.55200 NGN
50 GMD586.38000 NGN
100 GMD1172.76000 NGN
250 GMD2931.90000 NGN
500 GMD5863.80000 NGN
1000 GMD11727.60000 NGN
2000 GMD23455.20000 NGN
5000 GMD58638.00000 NGN
10000 GMD117276.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Gambian Dalasi
1 NGN0.08527 GMD
5 NGN0.42635 GMD
10 NGN0.85269 GMD
20 NGN1.70539 GMD
50 NGN4.26347 GMD
100 NGN8.52693 GMD
250 NGN21.31733 GMD
500 NGN42.63465 GMD
1000 NGN85.26930 GMD
2000 NGN170.53860 GMD
5000 NGN426.34650 GMD
10000 NGN852.69300 GMD