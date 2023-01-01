20 Gambian dalasis to Nigerian nairas

Convert GMD to NGN at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
234.57 ngn

1.00000 GMD = 11.72860 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85721.0882590.61311.468591.630830.947218.6977
1 GBP1.1665911.26955105.7091.713261.902521.1049921.8126
1 USD0.91890.787681183.2651.34951.498580.870417.1814
1 INR0.01103590.009459930.012009810.01620730.01799770.01045340.206346

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Nigerian Naira
1 GMD11.72860 NGN
5 GMD58.64300 NGN
10 GMD117.28600 NGN
20 GMD234.57200 NGN
50 GMD586.43000 NGN
100 GMD1172.86000 NGN
250 GMD2932.15000 NGN
500 GMD5864.30000 NGN
1000 GMD11728.60000 NGN
2000 GMD23457.20000 NGN
5000 GMD58643.00000 NGN
10000 GMD117286.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Gambian Dalasi
1 NGN0.08526 GMD
5 NGN0.42631 GMD
10 NGN0.85262 GMD
20 NGN1.70523 GMD
50 NGN4.26308 GMD
100 NGN8.52615 GMD
250 NGN21.31537 GMD
500 NGN42.63075 GMD
1000 NGN85.26150 GMD
2000 NGN170.52300 GMD
5000 NGN426.30750 GMD
10000 NGN852.61500 GMD