1,000 gmd
2,013.18 isk

1.000 GMD = 2.013 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:55
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Icelandic Króna
1 GMD2.01318 ISK
5 GMD10.06590 ISK
10 GMD20.13180 ISK
20 GMD40.26360 ISK
50 GMD100.65900 ISK
100 GMD201.31800 ISK
250 GMD503.29500 ISK
500 GMD1,006.59000 ISK
1000 GMD2,013.18000 ISK
2000 GMD4,026.36000 ISK
5000 GMD10,065.90000 ISK
10000 GMD20,131.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Gambian Dalasi
1 ISK0.49673 GMD
5 ISK2.48364 GMD
10 ISK4.96728 GMD
20 ISK9.93456 GMD
50 ISK24.83640 GMD
100 ISK49.67280 GMD
250 ISK124.18200 GMD
500 ISK248.36400 GMD
1000 ISK496.72800 GMD
2000 ISK993.45600 GMD
5000 ISK2,483.64000 GMD
10000 ISK4,967.28000 GMD