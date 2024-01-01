Gambian dalasis to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert GMD to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
6,632.19 kzt

1.000 GMD = 6.632 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3561.4721.6620.96818.174
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8151.7241.9471.13321.284
1 USD0.9210.786183.2041.3551.5310.89116.736
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GMD6.63219 KZT
5 GMD33.16095 KZT
10 GMD66.32190 KZT
20 GMD132.64380 KZT
50 GMD331.60950 KZT
100 GMD663.21900 KZT
250 GMD1,658.04750 KZT
500 GMD3,316.09500 KZT
1000 GMD6,632.19000 KZT
2000 GMD13,264.38000 KZT
5000 GMD33,160.95000 KZT
10000 GMD66,321.90000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Gambian Dalasi
1 KZT0.15078 GMD
5 KZT0.75390 GMD
10 KZT1.50780 GMD
20 KZT3.01560 GMD
50 KZT7.53900 GMD
100 KZT15.07800 GMD
250 KZT37.69500 GMD
500 KZT75.39000 GMD
1000 KZT150.78000 GMD
2000 KZT301.56000 GMD
5000 KZT753.90000 GMD
10000 KZT1,507.80000 GMD