Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner today

Convert GMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
156.87 nok

1.000 GMD = 0.1569 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3631.4721.6620.96718.18
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8171.7231.9471.13321.29
1 USD0.9210.786183.2031.3551.5310.89116.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Norwegian Krone
1 GMD0.15687 NOK
5 GMD0.78434 NOK
10 GMD1.56867 NOK
20 GMD3.13734 NOK
50 GMD7.84335 NOK
100 GMD15.68670 NOK
250 GMD39.21675 NOK
500 GMD78.43350 NOK
1000 GMD156.86700 NOK
2000 GMD313.73400 NOK
5000 GMD784.33500 NOK
10000 GMD1,568.67000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 NOK6.37481 GMD
5 NOK31.87405 GMD
10 NOK63.74810 GMD
20 NOK127.49620 GMD
50 NOK318.74050 GMD
100 NOK637.48100 GMD
250 NOK1,593.70250 GMD
500 NOK3,187.40500 GMD
1000 NOK6,374.81000 GMD
2000 NOK12,749.62000 GMD
5000 NOK31,874.05000 GMD
10000 NOK63,748.10000 GMD