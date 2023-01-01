20 Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

Convert GMD to NOK at the real exchange rate

20 gmd
3.17 nok

1.00000 GMD = 0.15839 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85721.0880590.59651.468381.631010.947218.6957
1 GBP1.1665911.2694105.6971.713121.902861.1049921.8118
1 USD0.919050.787774183.2651.349551.499030.8705517.1828
1 INR0.0110380.009461040.012009810.01620790.01800310.01045520.206363

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Norwegian Krone
1 GMD0.15839 NOK
5 GMD0.79195 NOK
10 GMD1.58389 NOK
20 GMD3.16778 NOK
50 GMD7.91945 NOK
100 GMD15.83890 NOK
250 GMD39.59725 NOK
500 GMD79.19450 NOK
1000 GMD158.38900 NOK
2000 GMD316.77800 NOK
5000 GMD791.94500 NOK
10000 GMD1583.89000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Gambian Dalasi
1 NOK6.31358 GMD
5 NOK31.56790 GMD
10 NOK63.13580 GMD
20 NOK126.27160 GMD
50 NOK315.67900 GMD
100 NOK631.35800 GMD
250 NOK1578.39500 GMD
500 NOK3156.79000 GMD
1000 NOK6313.58000 GMD
2000 NOK12627.16000 GMD
5000 NOK31567.90000 GMD
10000 NOK63135.80000 GMD