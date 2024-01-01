Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GMD to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
105.98 cny

1.000 GMD = 0.1060 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3581.4721.6620.96818.184
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8171.7241.9471.13321.295
1 USD0.9210.786183.2061.3561.5310.89116.744
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GMD0.10598 CNY
5 GMD0.52991 CNY
10 GMD1.05982 CNY
20 GMD2.11964 CNY
50 GMD5.29910 CNY
100 GMD10.59820 CNY
250 GMD26.49550 CNY
500 GMD52.99100 CNY
1000 GMD105.98200 CNY
2000 GMD211.96400 CNY
5000 GMD529.91000 CNY
10000 GMD1,059.82000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gambian Dalasi
1 CNY9.43557 GMD
5 CNY47.17785 GMD
10 CNY94.35570 GMD
20 CNY188.71140 GMD
50 CNY471.77850 GMD
100 CNY943.55700 GMD
250 CNY2,358.89250 GMD
500 CNY4,717.78500 GMD
1000 CNY9,435.57000 GMD
2000 CNY18,871.14000 GMD
5000 CNY47,177.85000 GMD
10000 CNY94,355.70000 GMD