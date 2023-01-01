500 Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert GMD to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 gmd
53.07 cny

1.00000 GMD = 0.10613 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.85761.087990.59991.467741.632630.947218.7022
1 GBP1.1660411.26855105.6441.711461.903731.1044821.8078
1 USD0.91920.788302183.27961.349151.500710.870717.1911
1 INR0.01103750.009465720.012007710.01620020.01802020.01045510.206426

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasis

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GMD0.10613 CNY
5 GMD0.53065 CNY
10 GMD1.06130 CNY
20 GMD2.12260 CNY
50 GMD5.30650 CNY
100 GMD10.61300 CNY
250 GMD26.53250 CNY
500 GMD53.06500 CNY
1000 GMD106.13000 CNY
2000 GMD212.26000 CNY
5000 GMD530.65000 CNY
10000 GMD1061.30000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Gambian Dalasi
1 CNY9.42240 GMD
5 CNY47.11200 GMD
10 CNY94.22400 GMD
20 CNY188.44800 GMD
50 CNY471.12000 GMD
100 CNY942.24000 GMD
250 CNY2355.60000 GMD
500 CNY4711.20000 GMD
1000 CNY9422.40000 GMD
2000 CNY18844.80000 GMD
5000 CNY47112.00000 GMD
10000 CNY94224.00000 GMD