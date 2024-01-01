Gambian dalasis to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert GMD to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gmd
1,613.87 bdt

1.000 GMD = 1.614 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3511.4721.6620.96818.179
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13321.29
1 USD0.9210.786183.21.3561.5310.89116.74
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Gambian dalasis to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Gambian dalasi

GMD to USD

GMD to EUR

GMD to GBP

GMD to INR

GMD to JPY

GMD to RUB

GMD to AUD

GMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GMD1.61387 BDT
5 GMD8.06935 BDT
10 GMD16.13870 BDT
20 GMD32.27740 BDT
50 GMD80.69350 BDT
100 GMD161.38700 BDT
250 GMD403.46750 BDT
500 GMD806.93500 BDT
1000 GMD1,613.87000 BDT
2000 GMD3,227.74000 BDT
5000 GMD8,069.35000 BDT
10000 GMD16,138.70000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gambian Dalasi
1 BDT0.61963 GMD
5 BDT3.09815 GMD
10 BDT6.19630 GMD
20 BDT12.39260 GMD
50 BDT30.98150 GMD
100 BDT61.96300 GMD
250 BDT154.90750 GMD
500 BDT309.81500 GMD
1000 BDT619.63000 GMD
2000 BDT1,239.26000 GMD
5000 BDT3,098.15000 GMD
10000 BDT6,196.30000 GMD