250 Bangladeshi takas to Gambian dalasis

Convert BDT to GMD at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
145.62 gmd

Tk1.000 BDT = D0.5825 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:32
BDT to GMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.59060.5906
Low0.57660.5746
Average0.58070.5794
Change1.02%-0.01%
1 BDT to GMD stats

The performance of BDT to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5906 and a 30 day low of 0.5766. This means the 30 day average was 0.5807. The change for BDT to GMD was 1.02.

The performance of BDT to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5906 and a 90 day low of 0.5746. This means the 90 day average was 0.5794. The change for BDT to GMD was -0.01.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.5257.2650.78383.9421.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.5420.85591.6771.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6720.51555.2210.9034.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Gambian Dalasi
1 BDT0.58246 GMD
5 BDT2.91232 GMD
10 BDT5.82464 GMD
20 BDT11.64928 GMD
50 BDT29.12320 GMD
100 BDT58.24640 GMD
250 BDT145.61600 GMD
500 BDT291.23200 GMD
1000 BDT582.46400 GMD
2000 BDT1,164.92800 GMD
5000 BDT2,912.32000 GMD
10000 BDT5,824.64000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GMD1.71684 BDT
5 GMD8.58420 BDT
10 GMD17.16840 BDT
20 GMD34.33680 BDT
50 GMD85.84200 BDT
100 GMD171.68400 BDT
250 GMD429.21000 BDT
500 GMD858.42000 BDT
1000 GMD1,716.84000 BDT
2000 GMD3,433.68000 BDT
5000 GMD8,584.20000 BDT
10000 GMD17,168.40000 BDT